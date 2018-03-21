La Crosse County joins Pre-Trial Pilot Program

In 2017, La Crosse County saw a record number of felony cases filed.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke shared data at the monthly Criminal Justice Management Council Meeting on Wednesday morning. Gruenke says the rise in felonies is linked to a rise in meth charges and bail jumping.

La Crosse County is one of eight counties in Wisconsin testing new pre-trial assessment. The Public Safety Assessment is in contrast to the COMPAS Risk Assessment currently in use.

"Our criminal justice system is based on a system of taking risk into consideration and assessing for that risk when it comes to making decisions," said Mandy Bisek, Manager of the La Crosse County Justice Support Services. "So, we're really now as part of that new Pre-Trial Pilot Project in the State of Wisconsin trying to set a good foundation locally."

The goal of the program is to develop an evidence-based system to determine the appropriate bond and supervision for each case.

"It's really important that we're not just using those computer managed programs to assess that risk but that we're using our professional judgment and skill in accompaniment with those risk assessment outcomes," Bisek said.

She says there is a larger philosophical debate happening nationwide about relying on cash bonds to ensure a court appearance and keep dangerous individuals off of the streets; however, that is currently how the justice system is set up in Wisconsin statutes.

The Pre-Trial Pilot Project is an effort to better assess public safety locally within the means laid out by the state.

La Crosse County is expected to start using the Public Safety Assessment later this year.