La Crescent Community Foundation announces Community Impact Grant funding opportunity

The La Crescent Community Foundation, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization that supports charitable, recreational, scientific, literary and educational efforts in the greater La Crescent area, has announced a new grant program focused on bringing great ideas to improve life for area residents. Through its Community Impact Grant program, the Foundation will award up to $5000 to a qualified group(s) or organization in the La Crescent area. Funds can be used to support a new project or program that will enhance the lives of La Crescent area residents.

Preference for funding goes to grant applications that fall in the following areas that meet the purpose of the Foundation:

· Grants for schools, local government agencies, service organizations or entities formed to carry out a single charitable purpose

· Programs or projects that contribute in a significant way to the overall welfare of the people of the greater La Crescent area

· Programs or projects that meet a new or perceived need supported by a broad segment of the community

· Grants given in anticipation of an event, not after the fact

“Our community is full of talented, inspired people with great ideas who are dedicated to making La Crescent a place that people love to call home,” notes Linda Larson, President of the La Crescent Community Foundation. “The intent of this grant program is to help bring some of those ideas to life.”

In order to apply for a grant, the applicant(s) must be sponsored by a nonprofit organization exempt from Federal income taxes under section 501©[3] of the IRS code, or a governmental body, including schools and municipalities located in the greater La Crescent area.

In order to apply, groups must submit a letter of inquiry by April 15, 2018. Applicants can requirements posted at lacrescentcommunityfoundation.org. Applicants will be screened for eligibility and notified in May if they have made it to the final application round. Final grant applications are due June 15. A community-wide event will be held in Fall of 2018, where finalists can present their ideas to attendees, who will choose the winner.

“Our goal is to have community members attend and have a voice in where the money is allocated” notes Larson. “It’s a great opportunity for anyone in La Crescent to be involved in helping shape new initiatives for our community’s future.”

For details about the program, visit lacrescentcommunityfoundation.org.