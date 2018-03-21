Taylor man starts run for Vinehout's senate seat

Steve Boe, who announced he's running for Wisconsin's 31st Senate seat currently held by Sen. Kathleen Vinehout.

As incumbent State Senator Kathleen Vinehout concentrates on a run for Wisconsin governor, a Taylor man says he's a candidate for her senate seat.

Steve Boe, 34, announced Wednesday he'll run as a Democrat for the 31st Senate for the 2018 election.

Boe, who is a native of Taylor, currently is the Director of Local Affairs for the Wisconsin Farm Bureau. Past experience includes working as a research assistant for State Assembly Representative Mark Radcliffe and as an intern for Rep. Ron Kind.

In a statement, he said his priorities are strengthening rural economies, improving infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

“Misplaced priorities and misdirected policies by Governor Walker and Republicans in the State Capitol have resulted in poor investments for Wisconsin’s hard-working families. It is time we invest in our people and our communities,” said Boe.

The 31st Senate District is comprised of parts of Trempealeau, Jackson, Monroe, Buffalo, Pierce, Pepin, Dunn, Clark, and Eau Claire counties.