Need for foster dog parents grows for prison dog training program

The Can Do Canine Prison Dog Training program kicked off it's second year at the Jackson Correctional Facility. Now they're reaching out to the public for this support to keep the program going.

While Lori Roy works at the facility, she has a four legged shadow by her side.

"They go from pulling you back towards the inmates to walking beside you," Roy said.

She fosters Porscha as part of the dog training program by getting her out into the community to practice the lessons she's learned.

"When I go to Wal-Mart or Tyson, or even Eau Claire I take her along," she explained.

With the arrival of 11 dogs to the facility, officials say they're looking for more foster parents to take the dogs on weekends to do the same.

"We cannot do prison programs without having fosters that take the dogs out on the weekends," Dog trainer Dyan Larson said. "If the dogs aren't able to get out on the weekends, they become institutionalized."

Meaning the dogs won't work as service dogs. The facility has foster families lined up, but the warden says they always need more.

"People who are every weekend fosters occasionally need a break because they've got an event they can't take the dog to," Warden Lizzie Tegels said.

More fosters also allows the training for more dogs through the program. Inmates say don't let them training the dogs scare you away.

"They listen," Ryan, one of the inmates who's training a dog, said. "They're trained very well. Just because we're inmates doesn't mean that these dogs are treated any differently."

Roy says it will be hard when Porscha soon leaves, but the memories won't fade.

"What I've done and what she's done for me is amazing," Roy said. "I really recommend people."

Once the dogs complete their training in the prison, they then go off to get trained in the specific need they'll assist with, like epilepsy or diabetes. If you are wanting to help out with the program, you can call the Jackson Correctional Institution at (715) 284-4550 or contact Can Do Canine for more information.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Jackson County inmates prepare for a year of dog training

Dog training impacts inmates for the better