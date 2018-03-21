Seeking help for "high functioning" addicts

Addiction can take a hold of any one of us, but some can struggle with it while still working without anyone noticing.

The National Institute of Health calls these high functioning addicts and represents nearly 20 percent of alcoholics and can be found in other substance abuses too. Those with the Coulee Council on Addictions say these are the ones who struggle to see their addiction as a problem. Ultimately they say the addiction will take over and the problems will surface.

"So it does start slowly and then builds itself to a level where they're no longer able to function," Executive Director Cheryl Hancock said. "Where they aren't able to get out of bed in the morning. They aren't able to make it to work or they aren't able to be productive when they're at work."

Advocates say mood swings and changes or a sudden development of being late or missing from work or school can be an indication someone may be struggling with addiction.

"I think it's difficult because the person who has the addiction becomes angry because they're found out," Community Conversations Committee member Dee Paque said. "They want to keep that hidden. So it's difficult to approach somebody."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction you can call the Coulee Council on Addictions at (608) 784-4177 to get resources for help.