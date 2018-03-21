Autopsy cites natural causes for man's death in Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids officials say an autopsy shows a man whose body was found outside a building died of natural causes.

The body was spotted around 2:45 p.m. Sunday near an empty commercial building that is used to handle overflows from a homeless shelter.

Authorities have identified the man as 77-year-old Joseph Botello.

See previous story: http://on.wxow.com/2pvQNCb

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.