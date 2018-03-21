Community Conversation: The effect of "rural resentment on political success

"Rural resentment" was the subject of English Lutheran Church's community conversation series Wednesday afternoon.

Former political science professor and political analyst Dr. Joe Heim was the keynote speaker. The discussion surrounded Governor Scott Walker and to some extent, President Trump, saying that their success in a traditionally blue state came down to making voters in rural areas feel that their needs were not going to be forgotten.

"They felt that the urban areas were dominating Wisconsin politics," Heim said. "In some respects they do, but they also felt that natural resources and resources in general and tax dollars were going to the wrong people."

Heim's presentation referenced UW-Madison political science professor Katherine Cramer's book The Politics of Resentment. The book is a culmination of a decade of research in the state of Wisconsin.

"[She] has a chapter on it saying it isn't true," Heim said. "...that the rural areas are frankly doing quite well in the state of Wisconsin, but the fact is that's not what people think. That's what's more important in a situation like this."

For the coming fall election, the governor may face a challenge in rural areas when it comes to Foxconn. The plan to bring in the new facility, Heim says, is not popular in rural areas outside of southeastern Wisconsin. However, Governor Walker's policies increasing funding for rural broadband capabilities and rural education spending increases may balance that out.