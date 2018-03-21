Man involved in deadly Upper Midwest meth ring sentenced - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Man involved in deadly Upper Midwest meth ring sentenced

Posted: Updated:
FARGO, N.D. (AP) - -

A man involved in a large methamphetamine ring in North Dakota and Minnesota that was tied to a killing has been sentenced to 16 years in federal prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Ryan Franklin was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to distribute the drug.

The U.S. attorney's office says Franklin was among 13 people indicted in the conspiracy to bring meth from the Twin Cities to the Red River Valley.

Thirty-two-year-old Krystal Feist of Grand Forks, North Dakota, is serving 30 years for fatally shooting 24-year-old Austin Forsman in March 2016 as part of the conspiracy. Forsman was killed while sitting in a vehicle at a Grand Forks truck stop.

Thirty-five-year-old Modesto Torrez, of Angus, Minnesota, was sentenced in December to two life prison terms for ordering the killing and leading the drug ring.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.