Bangor dominates to win D7 football championship

The Black Hawk Warriors could not keep up with the offensive firepower of Bangor in the WIAA Division 7 state championship. Bangor claimed the title 37-14.

Bangor scored two touchdowns out of the gates to make it 16-0 with a 57-yard dash by Luke Reader and a Carter Horstman rush of 52 yards. Both ran in for two point conversions to cap those first quarter drives.

Black Hawk battled back behind Brody Milz. He rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown. Milz also tallied 20 tackles on defense. Michael Flanagan scored the other Black Hawk touchdown on a run. The quarterback also threw for 104 yards. Black Hawk cut the deficit to 16-14. However, that was as close as it would get.

Carter Horstman turned on the jets and went for TD runs of 16 and 15 yards, one in the third and one in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Luke Reader added a 9 yard run also in the fourth, plus ran in the two point conversion to cap off the scoring for the Cardinals.

In all, Reader finished with 26 carries and 185 yards and two touchdowns. Teammate Carter Horstman had 11 carries for 144 yards and three scores.

Bangor finishes off the perfect season with a 14-0 record. Black Hawk ends the year with a 13-1 mark.