Caledonia cruises by Minnewaska in State quarterfinals

Caledonia jumped out to a 9-2 lead and never looked back on their way to an 80-41 win over Minnewaska in the MSHSL Class 2A quarterfinals.

Marten Morem led the way with 18 points.

Noah King had 14 points and seven assists and 8th grader Eli King had 7 steals in the first half.

The Warriors led 37-26 at the half and then outscored the Lakers 43-15 in the second half.

"I think our defense was good in the first half but I think it was exceptional in the second half. I don't know if they got one open look in the second half. Then the ball started to go in the hole a little bit in the second half which fueled that run a little bit. We had to earn every point in the first half where in the second half it felt a little better for us," said head coach Brad King.

"I think in the first half we settled a little bit too much and shots weren't falling. Then in the second half we just tried to get in the lane and get easier shots. They started falling and we were getting stops. That led to the run," said Noah King.

Caledonia will play Brooklyn Center Friday night at the Target Center in the Class 2A semifinals at 8 PM.