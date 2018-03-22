Ballet La Crosse presents "An Evening of Ballet"

Ballet La Crosse has a cultural journey in store for the audience when it presents "An Evening of Ballet" at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts on March 28.

The performance features a variety of ballet styles with music from around the world, beginning with "The Firebird, "a Russian ballet composed by Igor Stravinsky that launched him to the international scene.



"The Firebird "is a classical ballet that tells a characteristic story of love and loss. Four additional, shorter pieces follow, including "Clair de Lune,"a neoclassical French ballet; "Ten Strings,"an American contemporary ballet; and two Bournonville-style dances including "Polka," based on a Hans Christian Andersen story that takes place in London, and "Les Irresistibles," a Scandinavian celebration of 12 strong Viking women. "Les Irresistibles" and "Polka" were reconstructed by Ballet La Crosse's late artistic director, Kennet Oberly.



"An Evening of Ballet" features 20 local dancers, all of whom are in pre-professional training or already professional dancers. The artistic team includes as Larissa Oberly, a former principal dancer with the Estonian National Ballet and Kennet Oberly's widow, as artistic advisor and ballet mistress; along with Amanda Schams, also a former professional ballet dancer,Alex Meier and Dennis Williams.



Ballet La Crosse is a creation of Misty Lown, who owns Misty's Dance Unlimited and the More Than Just Great Dancing studio affiliation program among other businesses.



Ballet La Crosse will perform "An Evening of Ballet" on Wednesday, March 28 at 7p.m. at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets run $22 for orchestra seats, $18 for balcony and $5 for children 18 and under. They can be purchased at the Weber Center Box Office in person, by phone (608) 784-9252 or online at webercenterfortheperformingarts.com.