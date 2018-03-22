Neenah police receive tip on missing Arizona girl, left on dollar bill

The latest tip in a case involving a missing girl from Arizona has turned up on a note left on a dollar bill found in Neenah.

Mikelle Biggs was 11 years old at the time she vanished from outside her Mesa, Arizona house in 1999 while waiting for an ice cream truck.

Neenah police say someone dropped off the dollar bill inside their lobby after it was found in a collection jar for Girl Scout cookies.

"Well it just says 'My name is Mikel Biggs, kidnapped in Mesa, Arizona, and I'm alive.' The odd part of it obviously is that her name is spelled incorrectly," said Chief Kevin Wilkinson.

Which is why Wilkinson says it's hard to determine whether the note is authentic or potentially a senseless joke.

Kimber Biggs, Mikelle's sister, said that she is also concerned it might be a hoax because of the way her name is spelled on the dollar bill.

"Her name was Mikelle and it was spelled that way and that was the only way to say it," said Biggs. "Worst case scenario it is a hoax, someone playing a very cruel joke."

Neenah is more than 1,700 miles away from Mesa where Mikelle was last seen.

Wilkinson added, "We don't know when it was written, we don't know where it was written, and it's pretty hard to find answers for that."

Still Wilkinson reached out to Arizona authorities and pointed out that the dollar bill was printed in 2009, ten years after Mikelle disappeared.

Today, she would be 30 years old.

"I'm concerned all this does is wound again and bring back new pain, but if there's anything we can do from this incident to help finally resolve something and restore some of that, provide healing for some of that pain then we're certainly going to do that," added Wilkinson.

"It got some light on her case again, it got some attention. Hopefully it will reach that person who knows something," said Biggs.

The case drew national attention at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities in Arizona say it's still an open and active investigation.