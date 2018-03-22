Hundreds protest, stage sit-in at UW-Stevens Point

Hundreds of students, faculty, alumni and community members packed the UW-Stevens Point campus Wednesday afternoon to protest proposed cuts to different majors.

The school has proposed cutting 13 majors mainly in the humanities and social studies. They would then add 16 mostly in the STEM department.

Roughly 300 people gathered at the campus before marching several blocks to the Old Main building, chanting along the way.

"Hey, hey, ho, ho, this proposal has got to go," the marchers chanted.

When they got to the Old Main building, they staged a 13 minute sit-in to represent the 13 majors.

"We would like the administration to reconsider the ways they are doing these budget cuts and to hopefully preserve a few of these humanities majors," said UWSP student Olivia De Valk. "A lot of people are being affected by it."

People held signs and wore t-shirts fighting for the cause.

"We think that this is going to be fundamentally detrimental to the education this university offers," said UWSP political science professor Jennifer Collins. "[It] would radically change the nature of the university and lessen then opportunities available to students in central Wisconsin."

As protestors made their way into Old Main, they were met by the chancellor of UWSP, Bernie Patterson.

"If you're interested in what the product of a liberal arts education is look here, we know it when we see it, we value it when we see it, and that we pledge to continue," said Patterson.

The chancellor said something needs to be done with a large budget deficit.

"Doing nothing or keeping things as they are is not an option," said Patterson. "We have an opportunity to do something different here, we have an opportunity to lead rather than follow."

The chancellor said the proposal is not set in stone and that administrators will spend the next four months meeting and listening to faculty and students.

August 1, the administration will begin working on the actual proposal. They will have 90 days from then to finalize it.