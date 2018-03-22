"Pocket Neighborhood" on former naval site planned to begin construction in summer

An empty field, once the site of a US Navy reserve center will soon be home to a brand new neighborhood.

"It's called a pocket neighborhood where we have 10 small cottage-style homes organized around a shared green space," said Lewis Kuhlman, Environmental Planner for the City of La Crosse.

The lot, located at 2226 Green Bay Street, is mere blocks away from the Village Shopping Center, Lincoln Middle School and Central High School. However, the land has suffered water issues in the past, with the 2007 floods leading to the former navy center being razed.

"We're doing a lot with our storm water management plan and how we set the height of the houses," said Delores Spies of Spies Construction, who is responsible for building the future houses.

6 homes are planned for the Green Bay side and another 4 on Hyde Avenue. Instead of an alleyway in between, a little bit of green will remain.

"Each individual parcel is small, but they've got a nice recreational area for people to gather," Kuhlman said.

The pocket neighborhood is a unique plan for the area but also one that has been drawing steady interest over the past 2 years of development.

"We're anxious to get going on it," said Spies. "A lot of people that want to downsize, some empty-nesters, or you know just basically want a smaller new home in a good location."

Plans to break ground on the new neighborhood are tentatively set for the beginning of summer.

"It'll be fun you know. I'm just anxious to see the final project and people are really excited about it," said Spies.

The development will have shared driveways with access from both Green Say Street and Hyde Avenue with the fronts of each small home facing the shared green space in between.

The City of La Crosse will be platting the land, adding water and sewer utilities and constructing a sidewalk on Hyde Avenue. The goal is to break ground in June, although the city says it may be later. Plans still need to pass through several committees before construction can begin.