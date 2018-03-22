Lock down defense keys Caledonia run

Caledonia is now two steps away from adding a boys state basketball title to their trophy case.

The Warriors dominating Minnewaska last night in the Class 2A quarterfinals.

The Warriors outscored Minnewaska 43-15 in the second half to put this one away.

But really, it was their consistent effort on defense all night long that played a big role.

Caledonia had 22 steals and held the Lakers to just 31 percent shooting for the game.

"That's what actually led us to be a little happy when we got to the locker room at halftime. We were able to take the ball away from them more than a few times with our trapping style in the half court. It led to easy layups. For awhile I think that was the only way we were able to baskets was to steal and go in for a layup," said head coach Brad King.

"I was just being aggressive. When we were trapping I knew I couldn't let them go one way. I had help coming from the other direction so I could gamble a little bit and get the steal," said guard Eli King, who had seven steals in the first half.

Caledonia will play Brooklyn Center Friday night at the Target Center in the Class 2A semifinals at 8 PM.