Wisconsin State Patrol making more drug arrests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- -

The Wisconsin State Patrol says it saw more drugged drivers on the roads and had a significant increase in drug arrests from 2016 to 2017.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the State Patrol saw a 20 percent increase in drug arrests during that time period, with fewer than 2,900 arrests in 2016 to more than 3,400 last year. A drug arrest involves the possession of illegal narcotics or paraphernalia.

The State Patrol also saw an increase in people driving while under the influence of a controlled substance. There were more than 310 drugged driving arrests in 2016, compared to almost 390 last year.

State Patrol Lt. Chris Joshka says the increase is partly due to better trained officers and marijuana legalization in other states.

