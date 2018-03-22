5th grade students get a high school experience

5th grade students got a sample of the high school experience Thursday afternoon.

70 students from Northside Elementary traveled to Logan High School for Operation: Exploration. The event - organized by Logan High School's InterAct club - brought small groups to different areas of the school including art, music, science and much more all with the goal of getting younger students excited about their future education.

"It just kind of gives the students a new drive," said Maria Carr, one of InterAct's co-presidents. "[We want] to show that school's fun and we can do a lot of cool things, and as [they're] looking to [their] future there's a lot of awesome opportunities for [them]."

Carr said something like this would have helped her when she was that age. In 5th grade, students in high school were intimidating to her.

"I think an opportunity like this to see what high school is all about would've gotten me really excited to get to high school and maybe I wouldn't be so scared of high schoolers," said Carr.

This mentorship event is a first for Logan High School. Students involved hope for it to become an annual tradition.