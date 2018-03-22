Rocori superintendent charged with indecent exposure

A man who has been named as a top superintendent by his colleagues in Minnesota has been arrested on a charge of indecent exposure.

Rocori Superintendent Scott Staska was arrested Wednesday, booked into the Stearns County Jail and released. Waite Park police say Staska was captured on store video Sunday exposing himself to employees at a local Kwik Trip store. Police Chief Dave Bentrud says Staska is accused of exposing himself at least four other times at the same store.

Staska did not immediately return a call left at his home by The Associated Press asking for comment. He has been placed on administrative leave. The Minnesota Association of School Administrators named Staska top superintendent in 2010. Staska shepherded the high school through a fatal shooting in 2003 in which two students died.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.