Black unemployment reaches record low in Minnesota

Minneapolis (AP) -

Unemployment for black Minnesotans has reached an all-time low.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development released data Thursday showing unemployment for black Minnesotans fell to 6.9 percent last month. That's down a half-percent from January.

It comes as overall unemployment in Minnesota dropped to 3.2 percent last month, despite employers trimming 1,300 jobs. It's the state's lowest unemployment rate since August of 2000.

Unemployment for Hispanic residents also dropped from 4 percent to 3.3 percent.

Job growth in leisure and hospitality and manufacturing continued to increase, while professional service industries such as business, government, information and finances declined.

Commissioner Shawntera Hardy says it's a sign that job prospects have improved for people who've struggled to find work in the past.

