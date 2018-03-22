Eau Claire woman accused of letting men assault kids in exchange for money, drugs

Eau Claire (WQOW) - News 18 has learned disturbing allegations against an Eau Claire woman accused of letting men sexually assault two children, in exchange for money, drugs and alcohol.



Police said the assaults were orchestrated by Michelle Mayer, and started when the boy and girl were six and nine-years-old. A confidential informant estimated the children were assaulted every-other day for nine years.



The informant said men would give Mayer money or drugs and she would allow them to take naked photos of the children, or sexually assault them.



Mayer is also accused of sometimes injecting the children with meth to keep them awake, so they could be assaulted longer, thus earning her more cash and drugs.



The informant also said if the kids protested about being sexually assaulted, Mayer would beat them, and struck one with a baseball bat.



Mayer is charged with being party to the crime of repeated child sexual assault. If convicted she faces 80 years in prison.

She's due in court in April.



Police are still investigating, and are now focusing on the men allegedly involved in the assaults. Police told News 18 a safety plan has been put in place for the children's care.

