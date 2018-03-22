Kurt Kober Announces Run for Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Kurt Kober Announces Run for Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor

He wants to expand internet access across Wisconsin.  That's one reason Kurt Kober is running for Lieutenant Governor.

Kober wants to change the economy.  Expanding connectivity is one way to do that, he says.  He wants to run because of his love of the state.

Kober was born and raised in Sheboygan.  He now lives there.  We went to the UW-Green Bay and received an MBA from the University of Wisconsin.  He is on the primary ballot August 14.  The winner in that primary will join the democratic candidate for Governor.  They will face Governor Scott Walker and Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch in the November 6 election.

