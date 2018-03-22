SpringBrook Village of La Crescent opens it's doors

The La Crescent community welcomed a big addition on Thursday.

Thursday was the official opening of the SpringBrook Village of La Crescent, an assisted living facility. The building will have 80 apartments and currently is housing more than 30 residents at this time. SpringBrook includes a dining room, salon, fitness & activity room, pool and a chapel.



SpringBrook owner Dale Olson says today brings a lot of joy for the community of La Crescent and allows for residents of La Crescent to stay in the area, "Well we are real excited because before this place was here people when they had to leave home they had to leave town too and it wasn't a comfortable situation for anybody in town. But now they don't have to do that anymore."

SpringBrook housing and community outreach specialist Tina Antony says, "We are extremely excited. This has been a long time coming we fought some natural challenges with the weather as we were in construction and it's finally happening. The doors are open, people are moving in and it's a great experience, its great for the community and its great for SpringBrook."

If you know somebody who would be interested in living in the facility, just contact SpringBrook of La Crescent to schedule a time to visit and take a tour.