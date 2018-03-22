March 22 now Operation River Watch Day in La Crosse

Twelve years ago university students around La Crosse decided to take action against alcohol abuse in the La Crosse community. Their motivation turned into what is now known as Operation River Watch.

The volunteer program helps keep people safe around Riverside Park on the weekends throughout the school year.

On Thursday community members celebrate student's work by making March 22 Operation River Watch Day.

"It just goes to show how much this community is involved with our safety and alcohol-related incidents and having a day to set aside to recognize that is purely amazing," Director of Operation River Watch Daniel Potter elaborates.

During Operation River Watch's first year of action in 2006, they interacted with 12,000 people walking towards the river after the park was closed.

Compare that to this year's 354 interactions numbers show Operation River Watch helps raise awareness for the dangers of alcohol abuse while saving lives in the process.

Operation River Watch features collaboration between the three La Crosse universities and area law enforcement.

"They might have fun on the weekends, they might go downtown and have a couple drinks, they might get a little too intoxicated, and preventing these alcohol-related incidents and knowing that my peers and my fellow college students are safe is something that I really cherish," Potter explains.

The commemoration provides a chance for the community to remember La Crosse before students patrolled the river by sharing experiences and appreciation for the program's development.

"As someone who was involved with the program back to the beginning, to a father of two young boys. I feel very very good about the fact that these students have taken this and have really turned this into an incredible program that continues to thrive," Operation River Watch Co-Founder and Town of Campbell Police Chief Chief Drew Gavrilos describes.

The program has grown since the Chief Gavrilos 2006 involvement now including 700 active volunteers, utilizing 75 per day throughout Oktoberfest alone.

Since their inception Operation River Watch has referred more than 50 people to the La Crosse police, reducing alcohol-related incidents one interaction at a time.

Director of Operation River Watch - potter.daniel@uwlax.edu