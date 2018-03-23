The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes takes the stage

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes is coming to a local community theatre. Ryan Stotts wrote ad directed the show. He joined us on Daybreak to talk about the play.

It's the Appleseed Community Theatre production of "The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes" by Ryan Stotts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 23-25.

The play takes place at the La Crescent Community Center (fire station building), 336 S. First St., La Crescent, Minnesota.

General admission tickets are $12 and are available at the La Crescent Quillin's store or at www.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets, if not sold out, also will be available at the door.