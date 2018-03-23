You can help feed the kids at a fundraiser this weekend. The Feed the Kids FUNdraiser for The Salvation Army is Saturday, March 24th. Stop by Valley View Mall to donate or learn about our Feed the Kids program.

Great Lakes Cheese Company will match up to $2,500 in donations made during the event. Join a music class with Reene from Bebop & Bundles at 12:00 p.m. The Magic of Isaiah will be performing at 2:00 p.m.

Plus, donate for a chance to win a Valley View Mall gift card and an American Girl doll.

Feed the Kids is a summer feeding program where volunteers make and deliver approximately 300 lunches daily for children in low-income areas throughout La Crosse County. Children are provided with a sandwich, snack, and a beverage.

This event is free and open to the public although donations are encouraged.