Carbon monoxide poisoning cause of sickness at Oconomowoc High School

Five people have tested positive and are being treated for carbon monoxide poisoning after a morning "air quality issue" at Oconomowoc High School, Western Lakes Fire Chief Brad Bowen said.

Bowen confirmed to our Milwaukee affiliate WISN 12 News that carbon monoxide was the cause of the sickness at the school.

More than 100 people were treated at Waukesha County hospitals.

Authorities were called to the school, at 641 E. Forest St., at 9:22 a.m. after several students reported breathing issues and nauseousness, Bowen said.

A county hazardous materials team was called in after first responders found nearly one dozen sick students and staff members at the school. Tests showed low levels of carbon monoxide, but Bowen said officials couldn't immediately determine the source, adding that school buses that transported students to school were also being checked.

"My daughter called me. She (was) singing choir at the theater, I guess, and she fainted. So they brought her to the nurses room. She called me from there so she told me about it," parent Jen Coates told WISN 12 NEWS.

Students and staff were not allowed to re-enter the building before they were sent home for the day. All classes and after school activities were canceled for Thursday. Classes were also called off for Friday.

The school will be open from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday so students can go in and collect their belongings

School events and practices at OHS will be allowed to take place after 4 p.m. Friday, but the Club Picture day will be rescheduled for a later date.

Bowen said 32 patients were treated at ProHealth Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. Another 32 were treated at Aurora Medical Center in Summit. Some were transported by ambulance while others arrived later in their own vehicles.

The source of the carbon monoxide still has not been located.