Southern Wisconsin in debris path of falling Chinese space station

If you see something streaking across the Wisconsin sky in the next couple of weeks, it may not be a UFO or even an airplane. It may be part of a Chinese space station.

“This is called the Tiangong spacecraft or small space station,” said Justin Vandenbroucke, Assistant professor of physics and astronomy at UW-Madison.

“I think the reason this one is a potentially bigger news story is first of all it's a pretty large object. It's a space station rather than a smaller satellite. But also that it is uncontrolled,” said Dr. Lisa Ruth Rand, A. W. Mellon Postdoctoral Fellow at UW-Madison.

The Tiangong-1 was initially launched in September 2011, but is now losing altitude and falling back to earth. Since the Chinese government has lost control of the station, it's hard to predict where and when it will fall.

“When things fall back to earth, its an event called re-entry, when a object falls back to earth from outer space. Re-entries happen pretty regularly,” Rand said.

Southern Wisconsin is right on the edge of the re-entry zone. While scientists believe most of the space junk will burn up while entering the atmosphere, there is still a chance, however small, that some of the debris makes its way to the ground.

Aerospace Center for Orbital and Reentry Debris Studies says it is much easier to predict a re-entry time than a location. This explains the wide scope of possible re-entry zones, which both Aerospace and other organizations predict will be between 43 degrees North and 43 degrees South latitudes.

“There is a chance. but it basically an equal probability to fall anywhere on earth within that range of latitude,” Vandenbroucke said.

If a piece of the Chinese space craft does land here, it won't be the first time that we've experienced something like this. Wisconsin and space junk already have a relationship. In 1962 a piece of the Russian spacecraft Sputnik-4 landed in Wisconsin.

“The Soviet satellite Sputnik-4 fell to earth in the middle of the night in Manitowoc. This was in September of 1962. It fell in the middle of the street in a residential area. Other residents discovered it smoking in the middle of the street the next day. And two policeman famously came by and stood guard over it before it could be examined by specialist to determine its origin. Eventually they did determine that it was part of this Soviet satellite,” Rand said.

Experts predict debris could re-enter the atmosphere on April 1st, give or take four days. But the odds that any debris from the space station will hit one specific person are extremely small.

Sputnik crashed in Manitowoc in September of 1962. Each year, the city celebrates its place in the history books with "Sputnikfest". This year, the festival is September 7th and 8th. It's been named one of the top "funkiest" festivals by Readers Digest.

