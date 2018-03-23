Winter storm targets parts of the Coulee Region tonight

Happy World Meteorological Day! This year’s theme is “Weather-Ready, Climate-Smart” and depending on your location in the Coulee Region, you may have a lot of weather to prepare for. A winter storm developing in the Rocky Mountains this morning is on track to bring accumulating snow to parts of the Coulee Region tonight and tomorrow.

Impacts from this winter storm will be greatest to the SW of La Crosse where Winter Storm Watches and Warnings in place from 7pm tonight until noon on Saturday. All locations to the west of the Mississippi River as well as Crawford County are included in the watch/warning area with significant travel impacts expected. Snowfall totals of 4 to 8 inches are expected with locally higher amounts, up to 10 inches, possible. The snow will be very wet and heavy making it difficult to shovel and travel through.

Take note: snowfall accumulation from the SW to NE are predicted to change rapidly over a short distance and a small change in storm track could lead to big changes in the amount and location of the heaviest snowfall. In fact, many locations to the NE of La Crosse aren’t expected to see any accumulation at all. This is a storm system that you’ll want to stay up to date with, especially if you’re planning to travel tonight or tomorrow.

Before the snow hits tonight, the Coulee Region will have one more nice day to enjoy. This morning, high pressure is in place north of Lake Superior with sunshine expected to kick off the day. As the next weather system approaches, clouds will increase from the west becoming mostly cloudy for the afternoon. Temperatures today will be similar to what they were yesterday with afternoon highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Precipitation will develop to the SW in the mid to late evening, starting off as rain and a wintry mix. By midnight, this should transition to all snow with the heaviest accumulation expected through daybreak on Saturday. The snowfall will taper down Saturday morning, coming to an end by mid day. Drier weather is expected Saturday night and on Sunday.

For more details on the winter storm approaching our area, tune into News 19 from 4:30-7am and at 5pm, 6pm, and 10pm.