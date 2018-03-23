Sparta Middle School Teacher Charged - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Sparta Middle School Teacher Charged

Sparta, WI (WXOW) -

Prosecutors in Monroe County filed charges against a Sparta Middle School teacher.  She's accused of sexual contact with a 17 year old male student at the high school.

27 year old Alexis Mashak is charged in a criminal complain with child enticement, sexual assault of a child by a person who works with children and two counts of exposure.  The Sparta School District issued a release March 22 explaining that Mashak had been placed on paid administrative leave.  It did not mention the charges prosecutors filed.

Mashak is set for a court appearance April 16.

