Sparta Middle School Teacher Charged

Prosecutors in Monroe County filed charges against a Sparta Middle School teacher. She's accused of sexual contact with a 17 year old male student at the high school.

27 year old Alexis Mashak is charged in a criminal complain with child enticement, sexual assault of a child by a person who works with children and two counts of exposure. The Sparta School District issued a release March 22 explaining that Mashak had been placed on paid administrative leave. It did not mention the charges prosecutors filed.

Mashak is set for a court appearance April 16.