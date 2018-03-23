Graffiti leads to threat investigation

Graffiti discovered in an Aquinas Catholic School restroom on Tuesday led to a threat investigation.

Aquinas President Ted Knudson told News 19 that the graffiti depicted a shooting with stick figures. It was discovered by a maintenance worker. School officials made the decision to contact police who determined that the drawing warranted an investigation. Parents were notified, there was no shutdown or dismissal of classes. Sgt Tom Walsh of La Crosse PD said they take all threats seriously, and have a close working relationship with schools in the community.

"We feel very comfortable that when a threat or an incident like this occurs, that we're going to be able to investigate it completely and thoroughly and ensure that the school environment is kept safe," Walsh said.

Walsh did not divulge any details of the investigation. Threats such as these can carry consequences from both criminal justice and the school. Police are still waiting on the investigation to be completed before taking any further steps.