Change in Midwest Leadership at CenturyLink

CenturyLink's Midwest Regional president is retiring March 30th, 2018.

Duane Ring oversaw the communication company's operation in 12 states. Through a statement, Ring says "It's been a privilege to work with so many great people at CenturyLink. . . I'm pleased to have been part of a company that has experience tremendous growth but remains committed to the unifying principles upon which it was built. I'm confident it is positioned for continued success."

Ring and his wife Patti lived in La Crosse until their move to Minneapolis where they now reside. According to the release, Duane Ring will continue to serve on a number of boards during his retirement.