Cause of apartment fire near UWL campus under investigation

A fire at an apartment complex shut down part of Vine Street on Friday afternoon.

The La Crosse Fire Department responded to the call at just after 1PM. Firefighters found fire in the walls between two apartment units which they quickly put out. The flames caused minimal fire and smoke damage, however firefighters continue to monitor the electrical system.

Battalion Chief David Snow says, "We had to cut power to the unit because there were some electrical lines that were affected, so before we turn any power back on we have to make sure everything is safe."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported, and it's unknown how many people were displaced by the fire or if they will be able to return to their homes tonight.