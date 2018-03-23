Iowa inmates to perform at New York City opera - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Iowa inmates to perform at New York City opera

Posted: Updated:
CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) - -

Inmates from an eastern Iowa prison have spent weeks learning German and perfecting inflections to make their New York City opera debut in a broadcast performance of "Fidelio."

Heartbeat Opera invited the Oakdale Community Choir to perform the "Prisoner's Chorus" for its New York City live production in May.

Production Director Ethan Heard traveled to the medium-security prison in Coralville, Iowa, on Wednesday to record the choir, comprised of 40 inmates and 30 community members. It's among six choirs being recorded singing for a pivotal scene.

Inmate Shane Kendrick says any humanizing depiction of inmates is good for them and the community that they'll re-enter.

Heard tells the Iowa City Press-Citizen that the idea to reimagine "Fidelio" came to him when he began exploring injustice in today's prison system.

Information from: Iowa City Press-Citizen, http://www.press-citizen.com/

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.