Iowa unemployment rate holds steady at 2.9 percent - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Iowa unemployment rate holds steady at 2.9 percent

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - -

Iowa's unemployment rate remained at 2.9 percent in February.

Iowa Workforce Development announced Friday the rate remained unchanged from January even as the number of unemployed residents dropped slightly to 47,900 people. The number of people with jobs increased by 500 and stood at about 1.6 million.

Iowa's rate was tied with Maine and Wisconsin for the nation's sixth lowest.

The national unemployment rate in February was 4.1 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.