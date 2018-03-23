Missing elderly couple found dead in vehicle - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Missing elderly couple found dead in vehicle

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say an elderly couple from central Minnesota reported missing along with a man who lived with them has been found dead in their vehicle.

Stearns County sheriff's officials say 93-year-old Wilbert Scheel and his 80-year-old wife, Gloria Scheel, were found dead in their Prius about 5 p.m. Thursday in Kandiyohi County.

Officials say the adult male reported missing along with the couple from Paynesville was taken into custody in Kandiyohi County about four hours later. Jail records show he was arrested for drunken driving.

Sheriff's officials say the Scheel's family members became concerned after the couple missed an appointment and could not be found. They were last been seen Wednesday morning at a grocery store in Paynesville.

