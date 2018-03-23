Minneapolis releases draft of 20-year plan for city

A new proposed plan aims to make Minneapolis taller, greener and more equitable.

Minnesota Public Radio reports that officials released the first draft of the Minneapolis 2040 plan Thursday. It has policy recommendations about housing, transportation, economic development, public health, the arts and the environment.

Created by the city's Community Planning and Economic Development department, the plan aims to make the city more urban. The Metropolitan Council estimates an additional 700,000 people will move to the Twin Cities over the next two decades.

Minneapolis also wants to focus on investing in historically underfunded areas of the city and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Officials are gathering public comment on the plan until July 22. They hope to submit a version to City Council and the Metropolitan Council by the end of the year.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

