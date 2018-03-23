1 dead in camping trailer fire in La Crosse County

La Crosse County authorities say one person is dead after a camping trailer fire in the Town of Medary.

A passer-by notified a sheriff's deputy of a possible brush fire near Highway 16 around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities found a camping trailer burning on the edge of the property.

Onalaska firefighters put out the blaze and found the victim in the debris. An autopsy is planned. The name of the victim was not released.

Authorities don't know what caused the fire but don't suspect foul play.

