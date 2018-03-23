Area family finds new Habitat Home in Rockland

Habitat for Humanity dedicated their 44th home in the area on Friday, their first in Rockland.

The Vang and Chang family will soon be the new owners of their first family home.

To earn their house they put 350 hours of work equity into the building process while learning about their new home.

"They put the floors in, they put the walls in, they helped paint the walls, they put up trim, they hung lights, they caulked to be able to be here today. So they learned about their home and they also gave back by helping us to build affordable housing in our community," describes Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Kahya Fox.

Each year drafting students from Western Technical College work with one Habitat family to create a home that will fit their needs.

"This is the home, this is their blood sweat and tears that went into building this home. They actually work with us and they learn about our partner family and they learn specifically about the needs of that family and they actually design the home for our partner family," Fox elaborates.

The Vang and Chang family's new home is in the process of being appraised, and once it is they will be able to purchase the home from Habitat for Humanity with a 30-year mortgage and a 0% interest rate.

This is the second Habitat Home dedicated this year with five more planned in 2018.

MORE: Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area

