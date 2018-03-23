UW- La Crosse falls in 16 innings in game one of their double-header

The Eagles entered Friday's double-header against Concordia Chicago with a 6-3 overall record.

UW-La Crosse's Mason McMahon finished with 14 strikeouts in 6 innings, but the Eagles fell 8-3 in 16 innings. Concordia Chicago's win came after Keegan Tyrell hit a grand slam in the 16th inning, and the Eagles could not catch-up.