Girls basketball all-state awards announced, Aquinas' Dave Donarski named coach of the year

After the incredible seasons the Coulee Region girls basketball teams put together, there are bound to be some awards.

Aquinas went 28-0, ranking number one in division four all year, and winning the division four state championship, Aquinas' Head Coach Dave Donarski was named the State Girls Basketball Coach of the Year by the Associated Press.

His daughter, Lexi Donarski made second team all state, and Bangor's Emma Wittmershaus is fourth team.

Many names filled the honorable mention list including Onalaska's Emma Gamoke, Melrose-Mindoro's Emily Herzberg, Aquinas' Kyah Steiner, Holmen's Brooklyn Paulson, and GET's Lexi Wagner.