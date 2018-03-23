Couleecap celebrates affordable housing development in Cashton

On Friday morning, Couleecap celebrated the completion of an affordable housing development in the Village of Cashton. With grant funding from the State of Wisconsin and financing from the Bank of Cashton, Couleecap built five homes in five years.

Those at Couleecap believe that everybody deserves a safe, affordable place to live. With the expansion of Organic Valley in Cashton, it became clear that there was a need for housing.

As the community celebrated the final home in an affordable housing development, Marcia Frapasella celebrated the beginning of a new chapter.

"It was a dream that I did not think would be achievable," Frapasella said.

Frapasella is just one of five new homeowners in Cashton thanks to the support of Couleecap.

"Being able to have affordable homes for people as well as affordable rental properties is key for them to be able to support their families and live self-sufficiently," said Ashley Lacenski, Interim Community Development Director for Couleecap.

The homes in the development are modest, single-family new construction homes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The affordable housing development impacts not only individuals but the entire community.

"We had empty lots that Couleecap was able to fill for us and bring in young families who will have kids in school and bring a tax-base into the village," said Bob Amundson, President of the Village of Cashton.

Frapasella is happy to call Cashton home.

"People genuinely do really care, and I think that's what kept me here," she said. "I could have easily packed up and went somewhere else. The opportunity came about, and I said it's time."

It was time to do what she never thought was possible--become a homeowner.

"It's been a wonderful experience," said Frapasella. "I wouldn't trade it for the world, and I definitely would recommend this to anybody interested in buying their own home, because it is. It's worth a lifetime."

Frapasella did not waste any time enjoying all that comes with owning a home. Her family and friends helped her move in furniture. She already has plans to paint and decorate her new house.

Couleecap gives homeowners freedom after moving in; however, Lacenski says the organization will continue to offer support when the homeowners are in need.

Lacenski says other communities have approached Couleecap in search of similar affordable housing developments. Although she is looking into other projects, she says nothing has been formalized at this time.

