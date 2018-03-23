Elementary school, security upgrades focus of five-year plan

The La Crescent-Hokah School Board looked to the future at a meeting on Wednesday night.

Much of the conversation revolved around a five-year plan.

Kevin Cardille, Superintendent of the La Crescent-Hokah School District, says it is a time of transition in the school district. Possible changes include replacing or remodeling the elementary school, upgrading the security in the high school, and updating the science labs.

Cardille says it is a matter of weighing the status of facilities against the cost.

"La Crescent-Hokah has kind of a history of as things come off, that's when new things can come on," he said. "Trying to maintain their tax burden to the same point they have now, and that's what we're working with right now. Trying to engage the community in having some conversation about what do we do next."

Cardille urges anyone with questions to look at the minutes from Wednesday's meeting. A newsletter will be sent to the community on April 4 with more detailed information, including details about information sessions to be scheduled for coming weeks.