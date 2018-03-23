Magic in the Coulee Region - Bangor Cardinals

Bangor athletics has had a stellar last several months.
Time after time, Bangor athletes demonstrate the power of discipline and sportsmanship.
Join us as we relieve the memories and greatest moments of boys and girls basketball and football as well as the community that makes Bangor athletics special.
Help us celebrate the Magic in the Coulee Region.
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.