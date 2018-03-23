Arcadia Girls take down Logan on the Diamond

The Arcadia and Logan softball teams both opened their seasons in a matchup at Logan.
Arcadia started hot getting two runs in the first and on in the third compared to just one from Logan in the first.
Then pitching took over for both teams keeping any runs off the board until the 7th inning when Arcadia bats lit up for 3 more runs
Arcadia wins 6-1
