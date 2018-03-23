Morem leads Caledonia past Brooklyn Center to reach Class AA State Title Game

Caledonia faced off against Brooklyn Center in the Class AA State Semifinals at the Target Center.

The Warriors star player, Owen King picked up four fouls early in the second half, but played through it hitting deep three's to start a run in the second half. Marten Morem was impressive throughout the game, but especially in the start of the second half scoring 25 total points. Noah King also added on 20 points.

Caledonia defeats Brooklyn Center 73-67. They will play Minnehaha Academy in the State Championship game Saturday at 1 pm. They are looking for their first state title in 21 years.