Trump draws ire of farmers targeted in Chinese trade dispute

By DAVID PITT and STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - From Iowa hog producers to Washington apple growers and California winemakers, farmers are expressing deep disappointment over being put in the middle of a potential trade war with China.

President Donald Trump announced plans Thursday for tariffs on products including Chinese steel to punish Beijing for stealing American technology.

Beijing responded Friday with a threat to slap tariffs on American products such as pork, wine, apples, ethanol and stainless-steel pipe.

Farmers voted overwhelmingly for Trump in 2016. But now many worry about the economic blowback from his combative approach.

Iowa farmer Wayne Humphreys says producers have invested a lot of time, talent and treasure in developing markets worldwide. And with the stroke of a pen, he says, that investment has been jeopardized.

