Man killed after party bus fight escalates to shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a St. Paul man was killed and a woman was wounded in an early morning shooting at an Inver Grove Heights movie theater parking lot.

The Pioneer Press reports officers responded to a call at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday after a fight broke out on a party bus, where people were celebrating a birthday. The dispute spilled out into a parking lot, where many of the revelers had parked their cars.

Police say the fight escalated into a shooting and multiple shots were fired, killing 19-year-old Billy Ray Robles and injuring a woman with a gunshot to the leg.

Police Chief Paul Schnell says another man was "seriously assaulted."

No suspects had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon.

