Minnesota cancer patient now doctor at hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A woman who battled cancer 20 years ago is back at the St. Paul hospital that diagnosed and treated, but this time she's a doctor.

WCCO-TV reports that Jen Pratt was about 11-years-old when she decided she wanted to become a physician. Pratt underwent chemotherapy to battle bone cancer for about a year and had surgery at Children's St. Paul to remove a tumor in her leg.

Now she gets to work alongside some of the nurses who treated her about two decades ago.

Make-A-Wish Minnesota also had a big impact on her childhood. Pratt used her wish to go to Disney World and stayed at the Give Kids the World resort during the trip. She'll be returning there this fall as a volunteer.

Information from: WCCO-TV, http://www.wcco.com

