Dayton content to be on the sidelines for 2018 election

As Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton nears the end of eight years in office, he's content to take a back seat in the race to replace him. At least for now.

Dayton hasn't yet made an endorsement. He told The Associated Press he'll wait until voters choose the Democratic candidate.

He's also declined to take a swing at Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty, his predecessor who is now considering running for his old job.

Dayton's advice to the three Democrats who are running is that they shouldn't run "on a third Dayton term."

At the same time, the 71-year-old governor has plenty to offer his party's candidates. Even as Dayton encouraged candidates "to be running independently" from him, he said the best help he could offer Democrats was his accomplishments in office.

