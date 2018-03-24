Wisconsin program supports pregnant women facing addition

A new pilot program in southern Wisconsin is offering help for women who are pregnant and are dealing with substance abuse.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that SSM Health and Safe Communities of Madison-Dane County have partnered together to create the Pregnancy2Recovery program in Dane County.

Tanya Kraege is a recovery coach supervisor at Safe Communities. She says four women have enrolled in the program so far.

The program connects pregnant women struggling with substance abuse with a recovery coach, who have also experienced drug or alcohol addiction during a pregnancy. Coaches help women find the support they need, such as medication assisted treatment.

Women who take opioids during their pregnancy can have preterm births and their babies can suffer from a variety of health issues.

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org

